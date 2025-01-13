Cyclone Dikeledi, a powerful tropical storm, has caused widespread devastation across the Indian Ocean region, with heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides. On January 12, the French territory of Mayotte was battered by the cyclone, just a month after Cyclone Chido caused destruction on the islands. The archipelago was placed on red alert following warnings of violent winds and flash floods, expected to last until January 13. In neighbouring Madagascar, the cyclone claimed the lives of three people, and parts of the northern region were also put on high alert. As Dikeledi moves southwards along the Mozambique Channel, it is forecast to reintensify into a tropical cyclone, bringing severe weather to Mozambique and further strengthening by mid-week. A real-time tracking map of the storm is available on Windy for live updates on its path. Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Thousands Feared Dead As ‘Worst Storm in Century’ Hits France’s Island, Videos and Photos Show Wreckage of Houses As Entire Neighbourhood Flattened.

Cyclone Dikeledi Live Tracker Map on Windy:

