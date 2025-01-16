Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell was arrested on January 16, 2025, for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sgt Amar Gandhi revealed the investigation began after 18 files of CSAM were uploaded to an online platform, ultimately uncovering 134 videos linked to Bell's account. Investigators executed a search warrant at Bell's residence on Wednesday, confirming he owned the account. This case marks Sacramento County's first arrest involving AI-generated child pornography, following a new law that criminalised such material effective January 1, 2025. Bell, 49, is currently held at Sacramento County Main Jail on USD 1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 17. Paedophile Recorded Videos of Kids at Disney World To Create AI Child Abuse Images, Says Report.

Darrin Bell Arrested in Child Porn Case

🚨🇺🇸WASHINGTON POST CARTOONIST ARRESTED FOR CSAM POSSESSION Darrin Bell, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist behind 'Candorville' and 'Rudy Park,' has been arrested in California after authorities discovered 134 videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including… pic.twitter.com/0S3F2MJVve — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 16, 2025

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell, whose work appeared in the Washington Post and other newspapers, arrested for child pornography pic.twitter.com/kDrVOwlfZf — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)