US President Donald Trump announced that his administration will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all medium and heavy-duty trucks entering the United States from other countries starting November 1, 2025. Trump posted on Truth Social, "Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" The move is expected to impact the US trucking industry, which handles around 73 per cent of domestic freight. Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff on Branded and Patented Drug Imports Without US Plants; 50% on Kitchen Cabinets, 30% on Furniture.

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Trucks from November 1

