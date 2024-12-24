A shooting at the Brasserie Le Lamparo in Ajaccio, France, left five people injured, two critically, on the morning of December 24. Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots as panic spread among hundreds of patrons. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene to assist the wounded. Reportedly, the gunman remains at large, and authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack. No deaths have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Shooting at Brasserie Le Lamparo Restaurant in France

🇫🇷SHOOTING IN AJACCIO, FRANCE: 5 INJURED, 2 CRITICALLY, AT LE LAMPARO Gunfire erupted inside the Le Lamparo brasserie in Ajaccio, Corsica, located about 130 miles south of Nice. Five people were injured, two critically. Witnesses reported at least five shots were fired.… pic.twitter.com/lyahS9RJTp — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 24, 2024

