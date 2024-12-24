In a disturbing update, a Georgia court found a Gay couple guilty of sexually abusing their nine and 11-year-old special needs adopted sons in an Atlanta suburb. The accused couple, identified as William Zulock and Zachary Zulock, have been sentenced to 100 years in prison after investigators reportedly found seven terabytes of evidence, including videos, pictures and text messages from their home. As per reports, the couple who adopted their sons through a Christian special-needs adoption agency performed oral sex on the elementary school boys and raped them for an extended period. The couple also recorded pedophilic porn videos and shared them with their neighbours via social media, who also raped the boys. Shockingly, while the couple portrayed the family as the perfect happy family on social media, they subjected their sons to dark desires. The court found both the accused guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and sexual exploitation of children and sentenced them to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Georgia: Most Indian Victims Who Died in Gudauri Restaurant Are From Punjab, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources.

Gay Couple Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison

