In a significant meeting after the Notre Dame reopening ceremony on December 7, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met US President-elect Donald Trump, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The leaders shared a light-hearted conversation, captured in a picture posted by Meloni on X, where she described it as a "pleasant opportunity for dialogue." The historic ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral marked the culmination of five years of restoration work following the 2019 fire, with French President Emmanuel Macron welcoming global dignitaries, including Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Notre Dame Reopening Ceremony

BREAKING: Elon Musk met with Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump tonight. pic.twitter.com/svLgd6Ed2o — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 8, 2024

È stata una piacevole occasione di dialogo quella di questa sera all’Eliseo con @realDonaldTrump ed @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/tx3VUVqrRn — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 8, 2024

