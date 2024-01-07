Indonesia: Truck Carrying Over 200 Dogs For Slaughter, ‘Human Consumption’ Halted by Police

In a significant victory for animal rights activists, Indonesian police intercepted a truck late Saturday night carrying over 200 dogs bound for the slaughterhouse. The vehicle was detained in Semarang city on the island of Java. The dogs, found shackled and with their mouths bound in the bed of the truck, were in a perilous condition. The authorities arrested five crew members of the truck. They will be charged under an animal welfare regulation and could face up to five years in prison if convicted. This incident marks a crucial win for those opposing the consumption of dog meat and underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce animal welfare regulations in the country. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

Trucks Carrying Dogs For Slaughter Halted by Cops

