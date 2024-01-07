Indonesia: Truck Carrying Over 200 Dogs For Slaughter, ‘Human Consumption’ Halted by Police

In a significant victory for animal rights activists, Indonesian police intercepted a truck late Saturday night carrying over 200 dogs bound for the slaughterhouse. The vehicle was detained in Semarang city on the island of Java.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2024 06:08 PM IST

In a significant victory for animal rights activists, Indonesian police intercepted a truck late Saturday night carrying over 200 dogs bound for the slaughterhouse. The vehicle was detained in Semarang city on the island of Java. The dogs, found shackled and with their mouths bound in the bed of the truck, were in a perilous condition. The authorities arrested five crew members of the truck. They will be charged under an animal welfare regulation and could face up to five years in prison if convicted. This incident marks a crucial win for those opposing the consumption of dog meat and underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce animal welfare regulations in the country. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

Trucks Carrying Dogs For Slaughter Halted by Cops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
dog meat dogs Indonesia slaughter
You might also like
Jan 07, 2024 06:08 PM IST

In a significant victory for animal rights activists, Indonesian police intercepted a truck late Saturday night carrying over 200 dogs bound for the slaughterhouse. The vehicle was detained in Semarang city on the island of Java. The dogs, found shackled and with their mouths bound in the bed of the truck, were in a perilous condition. The authorities arrested five crew members of the truck. They will be charged under an animal welfare regulation and could face up to five years in prison if convicted. This incident marks a crucial win for those opposing the consumption of dog meat and underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce animal welfare regulations in the country. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

Trucks Carrying Dogs For Slaughter Halted by Cops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
dog meat dogs Indonesia slaughter
You might also like
Rajasthan Shocker: Puppy Made to Consume Alcohol in Sawai Madhopur, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral
News

Rajasthan Shocker: Puppy Made to Consume Alcohol in Sawai Madhopur, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral
Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Ferocious Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Woman Saves Kid as Stray Dog Tries to Attack Toddler, Video Surfaces
Viral

Ferocious Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Woman Saves Kid as Stray Dog Tries to Attack Toddler, Video Surfaces
Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Dragging it With Metal Wire on Road in Madurai; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Ferocious Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Woman Saves Kid as Stray Dog Tries to Attack Toddler, Video Surfaces
Viral

Ferocious Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Woman Saves Kid as Stray Dog Tries to Attack Toddler, Video Surfaces
Dog Ensures No Travelling on Footboard in Train, Video Goes Viral
Viral

Dog Ensures No Travelling on Footboard in Train, Video Goes Viral
Google Trends Google Trends
IND W vs AUS W
200K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
Shakib Al Hasan
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
₹83.21-0.04%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹24,408-4.24%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot