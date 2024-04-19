Israeli missiles have struck on a site in Iran, reports said. This comes after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards launched a drone attack against targets in Israel on Saturday. Earlier Israel had reportedly struck the Iranian consulate in Syria’s capital Damascus last week, killing 13 people, including two elite Iranian generals. Following the attack, Tehran had vowed to hit back at the Jewish nation. Israel-Iran Tensions: Israeli Government Seeks Terror Tag for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran-Israel War

BREAKING: Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, a U.S. official says. The move comes days after Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel. https://t.co/uv89W2D3GP pic.twitter.com/UOTSnbRMfe — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)