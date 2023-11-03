Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, November 3, said that Israel will be making the "biggest mistake in its history" if it undertakes a pre-emptive war against Lebanon. Speaking on the Israel-Hamas war, he said that a third of the Israeli army is deployed in the direction of the front with Lebanon. Hassan Nasrallah also called on Arab countries to cut ties with Israel. "The victory of Gaza would be a victory of the national interests of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon," he added. Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Calls Hamas-Israel Conflict a 'Holy War', Says Decision To Launch Operation Was 100% Palestinian.

Hezbollah Chief Warns Israel

BREAKING: Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Israel will be making the 'biggest mistake in its history' if it undertakes a pre-emptive war against Lebanon — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 3, 2023

