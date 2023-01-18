US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' photo-op event with the Golden State Warriors turned into a cringe-worthy moment as the group took a photo during the team’s visit to the White House on Tuesday. In the video, Top US leaders could be seen discussing how the photo was going to be taken. Moments later, Biden bents down on one knee. "I'm not doing that," says Kamala Harris as she moves in between Warriors superstar Steph Curry and veteran Andre Iguodala as the photos were taken. Joe Biden Eating Ice Cream Video Goes Viral After US President’s ‘Our Economy Is Strong as Hell’ Comment While Enjoying Ice Cream Does Not Sit Well With Netizens!.

Joe Biden Takes Knee During Photo-Op:

Joe Biden elicits a reaction from the Golden State Warriors after he drops to one knee in front of Kamala Harris for a picture with the team. Harris indicates "I'm not doing that" as she remains standing pic.twitter.com/Dw4GgeYodh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 17, 2023

Joe Biden Shares Pic:

As they put it in Dub Nation: strength in numbers. That’s the Warrior spirit. That’s America. pic.twitter.com/DIch6kLou0 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)