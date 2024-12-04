A man travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi was shocked to find that he was fined for driving below the speed limit. In a post shared on Reddit, the man revealed that he was driving at a speed of 110-115 km/h in the second lane when he was issued eight separate fines. The man claimed that he was unaware of a specific traffic rule in the UAE, which imposes penalties on drivers who travel too slowly and block faster vehicles in the middle or left lanes. According to the post, he only discovered the fines when he returned to Dubai, as he had not received any notifications during his trip. “I was not aware of this rule and there was not flash in the camera. I was totally unaware of this rule of fine for slightly slow driving nowhere was it mentioned in the signs. And i travelled to abudhabi in the morning and returned at night. There was no notification till i reached home. Had there been any notification of fine for the morning drive i would have been careful while driving back to Dubai. I know its my mistake but fining without any notification or any news article this is totally unfair,” the user wrote. Pakistan Paraglider Viral Video: Paraglider Lands on Chief Guest During Event, Clip Surfaces.

Man Gets 8 Fines for ‘Slow Driving’ on Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road

Man Gets 8 Fines for ‘Slow Driving’ on Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road (Photo Credits: Reddits/@Snazzy_champ)

