Mark Zuckerberg participated in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and won some medals. Meta CEO shared pictures of the event and thanked his team for the support. "Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me! (sic)" Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth Rises Amid Layoffs! Meta CEO's Wealth Surges Over USD 10 Billion After Strong Quarterly Results, Two Layoff Rounds.

Mark Zuckerberg Competes in Jiu Jitsu

