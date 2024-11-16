A Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm was forced to divert back to Copenhagen after encountering severe turbulence over Greenland on Thursday night. Dramatic footage showed passengers screaming as belongings, food, and drinks were flung into the air. One passenger captured a woman’s feet nearly touching the cabin ceiling, posting on TikTok with the caption, “Thought we would die.” The plane, which departed Stockholm at 12:55 PM local time, made an emergency U-turn following the turbulence for a thorough inspection in Copenhagen, as Miami lacks necessary facilities for such evaluations. A Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson confirmed no severe injuries but emphasised that safety protocols required inspection to avoid extended delays and multiple cancellations. Passengers were provided with hotel accommodations overnight and rebooked on alternate flights the next morning. Mid-Air Horror on Copa Airlines Flight as Passenger Wields Plastic Knife, Tries to Open Plane’s Emergency Door, Video Surfaces.

Miami-Bound Scandinavian Airlines Flight Diverts to Copenhagen Due to Severe Turbulence

🚨 #BreakingNow A video from #SK957 cabin as extreme turbulence hit a SAS A330 over Greenland,throwing unbuckled passengers into the ceiling.This incident highlights how turbulence can occur without warning,making seatbelts essential for passenger safety. https://t.co/iYVA4IIUER pic.twitter.com/S4kCaKwnn0 — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) November 15, 2024

