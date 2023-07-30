Russia on Sunday claimed that they shot down three Ukrainian drones in an attack on its capital Moscow. The development comes after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack is said to have taken place in Moscow, Russia, thereby forcing Russian authorities to activate their air defences. After the suspected drone attack by Ukraine, air traffic was halted in Moscow. The suspected drone attack by Ukraine reportedly hit IQ-Quarter and several other buildings in Russia's capital Moscow. Moscow Drone Attack Videos: Suspected Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter, Other Buildings in Russia's Capital, Airspace Shut.

Ukrainian Drones Shot Down Says Russia

BREAKING: Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian drones in Moscow attack — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 30, 2023

Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter

Drone hits "IQ Quarter" high-rise in Moscow, which is home to apartments and government offices. At least 1 person injured pic.twitter.com/bp8VYI3j3h — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2023

Drone Hits Apartment Building in Moscow

WATCH: Drone hits apartment building in Moscow as woman sleeps pic.twitter.com/XLQg8xasYZ — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2023

