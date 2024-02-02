Two people died and nearly 300 others were injured in gas plant explosion in Kenya’s Nairobi. The loud blasts reverberated throughout the area, leading to widespread fear and anxiety. A gas leak triggered the explosions, resulting in a large fire that rapidly spread across the vicinity. Some residents managed to record the horrifying event, with videos showing high flames and dense smoke billowing into the sky, casting a foreboding shadow over the nearby apartment buildings. Gas Explosion in Nairobi: Two Dead, 167 Injured in Massive Fire in Kenya, Videos Show Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

Nairobi Fire

UPDATE: Red Cross says nearly 300 people injured in Nairobi explosion. At least 2 killed https://t.co/7wXl5fvYAH — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

