Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment on Tuesday, November 7, that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. The Ohio Issue 1 election results 2023 is seen as a victory for abortion rights supporters since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The results of Issue 1 will almost certainly require the US Supreme Court to invalidate the six-week ban. Abortion Ban in North Dakota: Governor Signs Law Banning Abortions at Six Weeks Including in Cases of Rape and Incest.

Ohio Abortion Rights

BREAKING: Ohio has voted to establish the right to abortion in the state's constitution — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 8, 2023

