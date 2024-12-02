Israel confirmed on Monday, December 2, that Omer Maxim Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli, was killed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Initially, it was believed that Neutra was alive and held hostage in Gaza. However, the Israel Army revealed that Neutra, who had been serving as a tank platoon commander, lost his life during the assault. His body is still being held in Gaza by Hamas, the IDF said. Hamas Releases Video of Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander, Benjamin Netanyahu Calls It ‘Psychological Warfare’.

Omer Neutra Killed

We are devastated to announce that the IDF has confirmed that American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra (21) was murdered by Hamas on October 7. His body remains held hostage in Gaza. Our hearts are with Omer’s parents, Orna and Ronen, and his family, who have fought tirelessly for… pic.twitter.com/y6qto4WLkS — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 2, 2024

