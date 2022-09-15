Parents in Dubai are now building their children's social circle with the help of a mobile App. Play:Date App is a mobile app and social platform designed to build a child’s social circle within a safe and secure environment. Play:Date is an App used to find like-minded parents with similar-aged children in their neighborhood. Play:Date is for kids upto twelve years of age.

Parents in Dubai are building their children's social circle with the help of a mobile phone app called Play:Date pic.twitter.com/f8ZbYPgnLo — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)