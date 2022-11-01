On Monday, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were seen celebrating Halloween at the White House. A video of the celebrations has gone viral on social media. In the video, President Joe Biden and his wife can be seen welcoming trick-or-treaters to the White House. The Bidens can also be seen interacting with the guests especially children and placing treats in their baskets. In the end, the two are seen posing for pictures with their guests. Halloween 2022: Elon Musk Dresses Up in Leathery Costume, Celebrates 'Spooky Day' With Mom Maye Musk.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden Celebrate Halloween at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrate Halloween at the White House pic.twitter.com/DNTWqtN3cJ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)