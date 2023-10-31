Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a video going viral on social media shows a Pro-Gaza protester allegedly throwing rats into a McDonald's in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The 43-second video clip shows the Pro-Gaza protester reportedly throwing dozens of rats into a Birmingham McDonald's as he goes about shouting "Free Palestine." The viral clip shows the man carrying a box of rats to a McDonald's in Birmingham before throwing it in the fast-food restaurant. After throwing the rats, the man flees from the spot. 'This Is a Time for War': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects UN and Global Community’s Plea for Immediate Ceasefire Citing US Action After 9/11 Attacks.

Man Throws Rats Into McDonald's in UK

WATCH: Pro-Gaza protester throw dozens of rats into a Birmingham McDonald's while shouting 'Free Palestine' pic.twitter.com/vtcI2GhVyE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

