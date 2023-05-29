Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an early general election for July 23 after his left-wing party suffered a significant setback in local and regional polls. Sanchez said he had informed King Felipe VI of his decision to dissolve parliament in a televised address to the nation on Monday. US President Biden Meets Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Reaffirms Close Ties.

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Calls Snap Election for July:

NEW - Spain's PM Sánchez to dissolve parliament, calls snap election in July after his left-wing party suffered a series of defeats in regional and local ballots. pic.twitter.com/pemK8ckfnj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 29, 2023

