Storm Eowyn is wreaking havoc across the UK, with severe weather conditions causing widespread disruption. Numerous flights have been cancelled, and schools have been ordered to close as the storm continues to batter the nation. The powerful storm has prompted authorities to issue rare red weather warnings, signalling the extreme danger of the conditions. As the storm intensifies, millions of people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed As Storm Eowyn Hits UK

