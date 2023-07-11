Amid ongoing banking and financial crisis in Lebanon, a man in Beirut stormed a bank and held the branch manager hostage to get his entire savings, a sum of USD 6,500. The accused has been identified as Omar Al-Awar. Omar stormed BML Bank and held manager Jad Bou Chedid as hostage, demanding release of his deposits. "I am not a panhandler, this is my money and I want it," he reportedly said in a video recorded by him during the incident. He reportedly released the manager after receiving his entire savings. Lebanon: Armed Depositors Hold Up Blom Bank and Take Hostages To Withdraw Savings, Watch Video.

Man Holds BML Bank Manager Hostage in Beirut:

Man in Beirut, 🇱🇧 Lebanon, stormed a bank and held the branch manager hostage until he received his entire savings, a sum of $6500, amid country's banking and financial crisis. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 10, 2023

#BREAKING Depositor Omar Al-Awar storms #BML Bank Egypt Lebanon, downtown #Beirut and holds the bank branch manager hostage. Al Awar is demanding full withdrawal of his deposit which is $6,500 He said: I am not a panhandler, this is my money and I want it!#MafiaBanksOfLebanon pic.twitter.com/LKzR42o0Nx — Rula El Halabi (@Rulaelhalabi) July 10, 2023

