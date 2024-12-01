In Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday, renowned journalist Munni Saha was mobbed and accused of supporting India and deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The crowd intercepted her car, accusing her of misleading the public during the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny. Viral footage shows Saha denying the allegations, asserting her loyalty to Bangladesh. In a video going viral, Saha is seen surrounded by a mob. A voice is heard accusing her of misguiding people regarding the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny that claimed 57 lives. "You are doing everything you can to make this country a part of India. The blood of students is on your hands," the journalist is told as she nods in denial. "How can you be a citizen of this country and harm this country," she is told. Ms Saha responds, "How have I harmed? This is also my country." Police rescued Saha, taking her to Tejgaon Police Station and later to the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch for safety. Authorities clarified she was not arrested but had experienced a panic attack during the ordeal. Saha, accused in four ongoing cases, was released early Sunday and must seek bail. The incident reflects increasing hostility toward journalists in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, with many reporters facing legal challenges and public backlash. No action against Saha’s harassers has been reported yet. Indian Bus Traveling From Tripura To Kolkata Attacked In Bangladesh, Passengers Threatened; Visuals Surface.

Prominent Journalist Munni Saha Mobbed, Detained Briefly in Dhaka Amid Political Unrest

কারওয়ানবাজার থেকে সাংবাদিক মুন্নী সাহা গ্রেপ্তার | Munni Saha Arrest | Channel 24 pic.twitter.com/xq7x0HHkzd — Md. Sohel Rana (@mdsohelrana7707) December 1, 2024

