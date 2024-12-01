A Tripura-Kolkata bus travelling via Dhaka was attacked in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district after a collision on Vishwa Road. The Shyamoli Paribahan bus, carrying Indian passengers, was hit by a truck, leading to an accident involving an autorickshaw. Following this, locals allegedly targeted the bus, threatened passengers, and raised anti-Indian slogans. Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha condemned the incident, warning Bangladesh of consequences and recalling India’s role in its liberation. Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury termed the incident deliberate and demanded safety for Indian travellers. In response, private hospitals in Agartala have ceased treating Bangladeshi patients, while traders in Unakoti have suspended business with Bangladesh. Relations with India Changed After August 5, Says Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain.

Indian Bus Attacked in Bangladesh

#Bangladesh #IndianBusAttacked A Shyamoli Paribahan bus traveling from #Tripura to Kolkata was attacked in the Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road area of Bangladesh. The Indian passengers onboard were left terrified following the incident. @MeghUpdates @MEABharat pic.twitter.com/ueZyFgUrpN — 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝘀 (@2prithish) November 30, 2024

