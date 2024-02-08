Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, said that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be released at 6 pm Eastern Time on Thursday. The development comes after Alexei Venediktov, a Russian journalist, confirmed on Wednesday, February 7, that the former Fox News host conducted an interview with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "The interview was conducted for two hours", Venediktov said. Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview: Russian President Gives Two-Hour-Long Interview To Former Fox News Host Amid Ukraine War, Says Journalist Alexei Venediktov.

Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview Update

Tucker Carlson says his interview with Putin will be released at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday — BNO News (@BNONews) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)