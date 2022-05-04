Kailia Posey who rose to fame as the girl from the 'Grinning Girl' meme died by suicide at a park in Washington State. The cause of death of the Toddlers And Tiaras star was confirmed by her family. Kailia's body was found in the Birch Bay State Park in Washington state. She had become an infamous name on the internet because of a 'Grinning Girl' moment when she participated in a reality show when she was five . Kailia Posey was 16 years old and the news of her death shocked people.

