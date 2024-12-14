A collision between two airboats near Ochopee, Florida, left 16 people injured, including children, after the vessels crashed in the Everglades on December 14. The accident, which occurred along Tamiami Trail in Collier County, involved one airboat carrying 20 passengers and the other with 13. Authorities have classified the incident as a Level 2 mass casualty event, and emergency responders from various agencies rushed to the scene. The extent of the injuries remains unclear, and investigators are now working to determine the cause of the crash. Florida Floods Videos: Extreme Flooding in Miami and Other Parts of Florida Following Incessant Rainfall, Flash Flood Emergency Declared.

