A Delta Airlines regional jet had to perform an aggressive manoeuvre to avoid a potential collision with a B-52 bomber over Minot, North Dakota. The incident occurred on July 18 during flight DL3788 from Minneapolis to Minot. According to the pilot, the bomber was moving much faster, prompting a sudden turn behind it to maintain safety. Passengers reportedly spotted the bomber from their windows, heightening alarm in the cabin. The pilot, in a video purportedly captured by a passenger, can be heard apologising. "Given his speed ... I don't know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it," the pilot said. "So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don't know why they didn't give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar..." The pilot can also be heard calling it "Not a fun day at work." SkyWest, operating the flight, confirmed the jet landed safely and said the incident is under investigation. Disruptive Delta Airlines Male Passenger Is Not Indian! Know About Mario Nikprelaj, 23-Year-Old Albanian Accused of Attacking Crew, Forcing Emergency Landing.

Delta Pilot Dodges Bomber Over North Dakota

NEW: Delta pilot makes an "aggressive maneuver" to avoid colliding with a B-52 bomber above Minot, North Dakota. New audio footage captured by a passenger onboard the plane reveals what exactly happened, according to the pilot. "Given his speed ... I don't know how fast they… pic.twitter.com/Hos687fZRm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 20, 2025

