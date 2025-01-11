A police officer in Florida was reportedly fired after he crashed his patrol car while watching porn on his phone. The incident came to light after the accident was caught on his body cam. The police officer was later identified as Deputy Tristan Macomber. After the incident, Tristan Macomber claimed brake failure for the accident but his lie was caught when dash cam footage showed he was on his phone just before the crash. A viral clip of the incident has also surfaced online. In the video, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Tristan Macomber is seen slamming his car into another vehicle as his airbag deploys impact. A few minutes later, he is seen outside the car as he picks up the phone from the floor and tosses it onto the seat. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Florida Cop Rams Vehicle While Watching Lustful Content, Fired

Florida Cop Fired After Rear-Ending Vehicle While Watching Lustful Content pic.twitter.com/0axQiPIwRD — ihearts143quotes (@iHearts143Quote) January 11, 2025

Dash Cam Footage Showed Cops Was on His Phone Before the Crash

A Florida cop was fired after crashing his patrol car while distracted by porn on his phone, as revealed by his body cam. Deputy Tristan Macomber initially claimed brake failure, but dash cam footage showed he was on his phone just before the crash. pic.twitter.com/RHKP3TbPz2 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 11, 2025

