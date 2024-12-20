The White House Office of Management and Budget alerted federal agencies Friday morning to prepare for an imminent government shutdown, a report said. The Washington Post, citing the people familiar with the matter, said the Biden administration has begun preparing for a potential government shutdown. The development comes just hours before the probable government shutdown if Congress is not able to agree on a spending bill before midnight Friday, December 20. What Is the Debt Ceiling? All About Debt Limit as US Government Shutdown Looms.

US Government Shutdown

BREAKING: The White House Office of Management and Budget alerted federal agencies Friday morning to prepare for an imminent government shutdown, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) December 20, 2024

