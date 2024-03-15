On a Brooklyn subway train in the United States, a man was shot in the head by a fellow passenger who had taken a pistol from him, leaving him gravely injured. The New York Times (NYT) reported that the incident took place during rush hour on Thursday night, March 14. The report cited Chief of Transit Michael Kemper of the police department as saying that the violence started at 4:45 pm (local time) when a 32-year-old man boarded the train at Nostrand Avenue station and was approached by a 36-year-old rider in an "aggressive and provocative" way. According to Kemper, the 36-year-old began a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a physical fight in which he flashed a razor blade or knife before drawing a revolver. When the train came to a stop at Downtown Brooklyn's Hoyt-Schermerhorn station, passengers surged out of the coach in all directions. When they heard the gunshots, the cops rushed to the scene right away. Even before he entered the platform, the gunman was taken into custody. According to Kemper, the man who had been shot was brought to a hospital where he was receiving medical care and was in serious condition. New York Train Brawl Video: Man Hurls Insults and Aggressively Punches a Fellow Passenger Who Falls Asleep on His Shoulder (Watch).

Man Shoots ‘Aggressive’ Passenger on Moving Subway Train

New Yorkers are begging the politicians to step up and do the right thing. This video is all over the internet and my anxiety is bad from looking at this. Crack down on those who break the laws. This is horrible. Putting people’s lives at risk. The subways are not safe! Warning… pic.twitter.com/8xqdkbloLU — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲 (@LattinaBrown) March 15, 2024

