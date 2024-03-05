A Detroit suburb was rocked by hundreds of explosions lasting over an hour on Monday night, March 4, as emergency crews battled a massive fire at a business building housing Select Distributors in Clinton Township, Michigan. Area residents and businesses were evacuated as Clinton Township police responded to the chaotic scene. Reportedly, the suburb, located about 23 miles northeast of downtown Detroit, was engulfed in flames and loud explosions, prompting widespread concern among locals. Although the fire was brought under control by 11 pm on Monday, cleanup efforts for the aftermath continued into Tuesday morning, March 5. Videos of the dramatic incident circulated online, capturing the intensity of the explosions and fire. US Fire Videos: Oil Refinery Explosion Sparks Massive Blaze in Michigan's White Lake, Emergency Crews on Scene.

Multiple Explosions Rock Detroit Suburb

Moments of explosions from the industrial fire in Clinton Township captured. Police urge extreme caution in the area and report “debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion.” 🎥: Anthony Argeropoulos https://t.co/eCVZSn2ts1 pic.twitter.com/9SMFoghCq7 — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 5, 2024

WATCH: Hundreds of explosions, massive fire reported at building in Detroit suburb, one person killed. pic.twitter.com/LyHV2FSne5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 5, 2024

Massive Fire Engulfs Business Building

#BREAKING: A structure in a Detroit suburb has been the scene of numerous explosions and a large fire; one person has died. pic.twitter.com/pCiHob1X6o — War Intel (@warintel4u) March 5, 2024

