A US military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during “training exercise.” According to a statement by the US European Command, the American military aircraft crash incident happened during a training exercise and was not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza or the fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border. The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved. Florida Plane Crash: Pilot Spends Nine Hours on Crashed Cessna 172 Aircraft’s Wing Before Being Rescued in Everglades (Watch Video).

US Plane Crash

BREAKING: US military aircraft conducting training operations in the eastern Mediterranean crashed last night in what has been deemed an accident — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 11, 2023

JUST IN - U.S. military aircraft crashed "during a training exercise" in the eastern Mediterranean last night. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2023

