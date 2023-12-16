The US religious freedom watchdog on Friday again called on the Biden administration to designate India as a "country of particular concern" under the U.S. Religious Freedom Act, citing its alleged targeting of religious minorities overseas. “The Indian government’s alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States are deeply troubling, and represent a severe escalation of India’s efforts to silence religious minorities and human rights defenders both within its country and abroad,” Stephen Schneck, the commissioner of the United States panel on religious freedom said. India Rejects US Report on Religious Freedom Listing Attacks on Christians and Muslims, Says 'It's Based on Misinformation and Flawed Understanding'.

Check Details

BREAKING: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom says 'recent efforts by the Indian government to silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad pose a serious threat to religious freedom', calls for it to be labelled a 'country of particular concern'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)