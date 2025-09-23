In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found alive inside a dumpster at an apartment complex in North Austin, Texas. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing faint cries and discovered the infant lying face down in the trash, covered in blood and dirt. Local residents Perry Lewis and Lerrssy Frausto pulled the baby out, performed chest compressions, and immediately called first responders. Authorities confirmed the child was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, where she is reported to be safe and in good health. Reportedly, Police say the search is on for the parents, as the investigation remains active. The Texas Department of Public Safety has assured the baby will be placed in foster care once medically cleared. US Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Arrested After Newborn Found Dead Inside Trash Bag in Closet at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Probe On.

Newborn Baby Found Alive in Dumpster in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A newborn was discovered inside a dumpster at a North Austin apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Authorities say they received a call around 1:35 p.m. reporting an infant in the 8600 block of North Lamar… pic.twitter.com/EiIRAnQEqX — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

