US President Donald Trump on Thursday signaled more secondary sanctions are on the way, defending his decision to impose additional tariffs on India for doing business with Russia. At a White House press conference, Trump dismissed criticism that India was being unfairly targeted, saying, “It’s only been 8 hours… You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions.” Asked about China receiving a 90-day pause despite being Russia’s top oil buyer, Trump said, “Could happen,” suggesting tariffs may be imposed depending on future developments. Earlier, Republican leader Nikki Haley criticised the move, warning against giving China a “pass” while straining ties with a key ally like India. Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order doubling tariffs on all Indian goods to 50%, escalating tensions over trade and geopolitical alignment. Donald Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on India: Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says ‘India Must Seize This Moment to Become Greater Than Ever’.

Donald Trump Defends Tariff Hike on India

#WATCH | On being asked, 'Indian officials have said that there are other countries that are buying Russian oil, like China, for instance. Why are you singling India out for these additional sanctions', US President Donald Trump says, "It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what… pic.twitter.com/YRNbR06ne8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)