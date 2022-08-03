The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham, England, as the athletes from the commonwealth nations battle it out for glory. The 22nd edition is marked to be the biggest edition in the history of the games with a total of 72 countries of the commonwealth taking part in it. As of the start of Day 5, India stands at 6th place with a total of 9 medals, the majority of them coming from weightlifting - seven - and the remaining two coming from Judo. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Results.

Going into day 6, three Indian boxers will be representing India in the quarterfinals along with the judokas, Tulika Maan in the 78kg women's quarterfinal and Deepak Deswal in the men’s 100kg round of 16. Both Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will take on Canada in their respective events and the Indian cricket team will be back in action against Barbados as they look to secure their spot in the semifinals. Indian athletes will also be representing the country in weightlifting, lawn bowls, table tennis, and squash so let's take a look.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 6 of CWG 2022

Sport Athletes Judo Tulika Maan (02:30 pm), Deepak Deswal (02:30 pm) Weightlifting Lovpreet Singh (02:00 pm), Bannur Usha (06:30 pm), Gurdeep Singh (11:00 pm) Boxing Nitu (04:45 pm), Mohammad Hussamuddin (05:45 pm), Nikhat Zareen (11:15 pm). Cricket India Women’s Team (10:30 pm) Hockey India Women’s Team (03:30 pm), India Men’s Team (6:30 pm) Lawn Bowls Mridul Borgohain (01:00 pm), India Women (01:00 pm), India Men’s (07:30 pm) Squash Joshana Chinappa/Sanshu Singh (3:30 pm), Sunayna Kuruvilla (04:00 pm), Saurav Ghosal (05:00 pm) Table Tennis Ravi Baby (03:10 pm/09:40 pm), Sonalben Patel (03:10 pm/10:15 pm), Bhavina Patel (03:10 pm/10:15 pm), Raj Alagar (04:55 pm/12:00 am), Athletics Devendra Gahlot (01:15 am), Devender Kumar (01:15 am), Aneesh Pillai (01:15 am),

As India moves ahead with the 2022 Birmingham Game they will be looking forward to top their previous edition’s tally, being their second best after the 2010 edition in New Delhi, which was their best performance at the Commonwealth Games so far.

