Aaqib Javed has been appointed as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on social media. The statement also read that Aaqib Javed will also continue his role as a senior member of the men's National Selection Committee and 'will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.' The ex-cricketer thus succeeds Gary Kirsten, who had earlier resigned as Pakistan's white-ball head coach ahead of the tour of Australia. PCB Refutes Report on Aaqib Javed Replacing Jason Gillespie as Pakistan Cricket Team's Coach, Confirms Former Australian Cricketer to Continue in South Africa Test Series.

The former cricketer's first assignment as Pakistan's white-ball head coach is set to be the tour of Zimbabwe, which starts with a three-match ODI series on November 24. Jason Gillespie, the current red-ball head of the Pakistan national cricket team, was in charge of the white-ball sides on an interim basis on the tour of Australia. Under Jason Gillespie, Pakistan defeated Australia in a bilateral ODI series in Australia after 22 years. Earlier, the Pakistan national cricket team had outclassed England in a remarkable three-match Test series. 'Pakistan Cricket Ko Kya Hogaya Hai...' Aaqib Javed Claims Gautam Gambhir Expressed Concerns About Downfall of Pakistan Team (Watch Video).

The PCB also stated that it will begin the process to appoint a new permanent white-ball head coach and the search is expected to be complete by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy, that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. Earlier, the PCB also had refuted a report on social media which claimed that Aaqib Javed would replace Jason Gillespie and be the Pakistan national cricket team head coach, in all formats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).