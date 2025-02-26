Afghanistan national cricket team vs England national cricket team Live Score Updates: In their maiden CT match, Afghanistan will clash against England in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 26. The AFG vs ENG match will be the first time both nations will play an ODI against each other after the historic ICC CWC 2023 clash, where Afghanistan prevailed over England for the first time in any format. You can check the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The much anticipated AFG vs ENG match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Both teams are coming off losses in their CT openers, however, England looked in better form than Afghanistan. Afghanistan will again rely on their spinners to rattle England's over-aggressive batter, while the Three Lions will bank on their bowlers to outsmart the Afghan Atalan batting line-up. England will miss the services of Brydon Carse, who has flown back home and has been replaced by Rehan Ahmed in the squad, which would be a blessing in disguise for England.

Group B remains wide open after the AUS vs SA CT match got washed out, and a win here for any team could keep the hopes of an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final qualification alive. Security Breach at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

Afghanistan Cricket Team: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

England Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood