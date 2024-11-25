The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is currently in action at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and November 25. For the second time in a row, the cash-rich league auction is being held overseas. Earlier, the IPL 2024 mini-auction was held in Dubai. For the IPL 2025 mega auction. For the much-awaited mini-auction, 577 Indian and international star cricketers are going down under the hammer. Allah Ghazanfar Six-Wicket Haul Video Highlights: Watch Young Afghanistan Spinner Dismiss Bangladesh Batters During AFG vs BAN 1st ODI 2024.

IPL has always been a stage of young upcoming talents. One of such talent is Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar. He was purchased by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 4.8 Crore. Recently, Ghazanfar triggered the cricketing world when he produced a match-winning spell of 6/26 against Bangladesh in an ODI match in Sharjah. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, few franchises can show interest in buying Afghanistan's rising star. Let's know some more details and information about the youngster.

Allah Ghazanfar Quick Facts

# Allah Ghazanfar was born on March 20, 2006, in Paktia, Afghanistan.

# The Afghanistan cricketer is 18 years old. Ghazanfar is a right-handed batter and off-spinner.

# Allah Ghazanfar is 6 feet 2 inches, and his height has allowed him to generate extra bounce from the pitch, which has made his deliveries even more challenging for the batters.

# The off-spinner made his List A debut for Junior Champions in a match against Pamir Legends in April 2023. The rising cricketer made his T20 debut for Mis Ainak Knights against Boost Defenders in July 2022.

# Ghazanfar was roped in by the IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, as a replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, the 18-year-old didn't play any of the matches.

# The off-spinner made his ODI debut for Afghanistan during a match against Ireland in Sharjah in March 2024. Since then, he has played eight ODIs and scalped 12 wickets at a brilliant economy of 4.36. The 18-year-old registered his career-best figures of 6/26 in an ODI match against Bangladesh earlier this year.

# Talking about List A stats, Allah Ghazanfar has claimed 16 wickets in 12 matches, whereas in T20s the off-spinner has picked up 29 wickets in 16 outings.

At just 18, the Afghanistan rising sensation showcases fearlessness and has also gained international cricket experience along with playing in T20 leagues. Allah Ghazanfar's skill could suit him in the Indian pitches, making him one of the attractive spin bowling options for franchises during the IPL 2025 mega auction. MI would look to pair him with the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah and bring out his best value.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).