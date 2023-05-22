Amid the on-going crisis between India and Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, as per media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has selected new venues for the hybrid model. With the rising political tensions between the countries, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier declined sending Team India to Pakistan for the tournament. Meanwhile, PCB also solidified their stance on the Asia Cup and stated if India does not tour Pakistan, the Pakistan cricket team will also not participate in the upcoming ODI World Cup that is to be held in India. Pakistan Cricket Team Should Travel to India for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Says Shahid Afridi.

In an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting held in May, PCB’s chief Najam Sethi had proposed a hybrid model for organising the tournament with India to play their matches in UAE (United Arab Emirates). However, the cricket boards from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had dismissed the idea. Subsequently, Sethi recommended that Asia Cup be hosted in England.

As per a GEO News report, the four matches during the initial stages are to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium while the remaining games are to be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Interestingly, PCB is unlikely to host the competition outside Pakistan as that would threaten its opportunities of organising cricket games in the country.

On the side-lines of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), PCB’s chief had maintained that if India denies coming to Pakistan for the Asia Cup then, the chances of Pakistan participating in the ODI World in India are going to be slim. 'If India Doesn't Come to Pakistan, We Will Not Be Going to India for World Cup' Says PCB Chief Najam Sethi.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer. There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," Sethi stated.

