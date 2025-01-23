Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Australia Women's national cricket team continued their winning run after the ODIs and claimed the first T20I against the England Women's national cricket team, to retain the Women's Ashes 2025. With a 1-0 lead, Australia will take on England in AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025, with hopes to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series and build on their advantage in the Women's Ashes 2025 points table. Women's Ashes 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings in Australia Women vs England Women One-Off Test, ODI and T20I Series.

Led by Beth Mooney, who top-scored with 75, Australia women's batters ransacked England women's bowlers, and put up a massive 198 runs on the board. Chasing 199, England's batters struggled against Georgia Wareham, who claimed three wickets, with only Sophia Dunkley showcasing a bit of resistance in the middle with a 30-ball 59 for the visitors. England will need to pull up their socks if they want to deny themselves another white-wash on the tour, having already lost the ODI 0-3.

When is AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Australian Women’s National Cricket Team takes on England Women’s National Cricket Team at the Manuka Oval on January 23. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England’s Squad for Women’s Ashes 2025 Announced: Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Freya Kamp, Linsey Smith Named; Heather Knight To Lead.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option of AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 on Star Sports TV channels. For AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025?

The official OTT platform of Star Sports Network is Disney+Hotstar and will stream the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025. Fans can find live online viewing options of AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription.

