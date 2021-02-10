West Indies would like to continue their winning momentum as they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the series. The encounter gets underway on February 11 (Thursday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. While the home team would fight for redemption, the visitors must be on cloud nine after scripting history in the first Test in Chattogram. Left-handed batsman Kyle Mayers scored a scintillating double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395, the fifth-highest successful chase in Test history. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for BAN vs WI match. Kyle Mayers Hits Double Century As West Indies Register 5th Highest Successful Run Chase in Tests.

The Caribbean side’s victory was nothing short of a heist as all the odds were against them. While big names like Roston Chase and regular skipper Jason Holder were out of the fixture, the Bangla Tigers posted a mountain of 430 runs while batting first. However, Mayers didn’t put his guards down and took his side over the line. Nevertheless, Mominul Haque and Co still can level the series 1-1, and they must leave no stones unturned to win this game. As the clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Kyle Mayers Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Star West Indies Batsman Who Slammed Unbeaten Double Century on Test Debut.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – We will pick Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) as the wicket-keeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN) and Mominul Haque (BAN) will be selected as the three specialist batsmen.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan (BAN) and Kyle Mayers (WI) will be three all-rounders in the team.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jomel Warriacn (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Nayeem Hasan (BAN) and Shanon Gabriel (WI) will be the four bowlers in the side.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Mominul Haque (BAN), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan (BAN), Kyle Mayers (WI), Jomel Warriacn (WI), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Nayeem Hasan (BAN), Shanon Gabriel (WI)

Kyle Mayers (WI) should undoubtedly be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Mominul Haque (BAN) can be your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).