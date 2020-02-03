Ben Stokes Will Say THIS to Virat Kohli on Phone Call, England All-Rounder’s Tweet Becomes Fodder for Funny Memes

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes (Photo Credits: IANS/ Getty Images)

Many cricket fans know about Virat Kohli’s use of certain cuss word in Hindi which lip-reads similarly like Ben Stokes. The fact has made a lot of memes on the internet and the England all-rounder certainly knows about that fact too. In the past, Stokes has already faced a lot of trolls regarding the fact and even once threaten the fans to delete his Twitter account. However, it seems like Stokes has started enjoying the fact and one can see that in his latest social media activity. Espncricinfo asked the fans on Twitter what they would ask if they were on call with the Indian captain and Stokes’ reply will certainly leave you in splits. Virat Kohli Instilled Self-Belief in His Team Like Imran Khan, Says Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Ben Stokes, if you know you know” wrote the 28-year old on the micro-blogging website. The fans didn’t take long in decoding Stokes’ sarcastic message and flooded the internet with funny memes and hilarious message. On many previous occasions, the two-star cricketers have also got indulged in an on-field argument and the all-rounder certainly doesn’t shy away in expressing his feelings for the number-one ranked ODI and Test batsman. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Stokes’ comment.

Ben Stokes' Comment!!

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

Has He??

Hilarious!!

Here's The Comment!!

That's how he remembers you all the time! pic.twitter.com/5bBxLGIJto — Fighter 😎 (@DeadlyRanger_) February 3, 2020

Same Answer?

Kohli be like on other side : pic.twitter.com/ipxhcXnqaK — Googly (@Dubaki_) February 3, 2020

Still??

You still dont understand the meaning of that word 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AnkitSingh HINDUSTANI🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnkitSi68310414) February 3, 2020

Speaking of both the cricketers, Virat Kohli recently led India to a 5-0 series triumph against New Zealand in their own backyard. He will be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis, starting from February 5. On the other hand, Ben Stokes was awarded ‘Man of the Series’ in the recently concluded Test series against England and has been provided rest for the ODI series.