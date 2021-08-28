Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer is something that has been in the news for quite some days now. Like all of us, even our IPL teams were keeping a track of his moves. Just after Cristiano Ronaldo joined his former club Manchester United, our teams had a reaction to the same. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were the ones who posted tweets on social media. While Punjab Kings said, that everyone looks good in Red which happens to be their colour, Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of MS Dhoni playing football and had a witty caption related to number 7. Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Wear Number 7 At Manchester United, Here's Why.

Rajasthan Royals which has always been superb with their tweets had the best reaction. Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer is something that turned out to be quite an interesting saga. First, it was Manchester City who was interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo after they missed out on Harry Kane as the English captain said that he will remain at Tottenham Hotspurs. Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

Chennai Super Kings:

Rajasthan Royals:

Punjab Kings:

The fans are expecting CR7 to feature in the playing XI in the match against Wolves which will be played on Sunday, August 28, 2021. Ronaldo will play for Manchester United after 12 long years.

