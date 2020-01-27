Cricket Matches in February 2020: India vs New Zealand, South Africa vs Australia, PSL 2020 and Full Schedule of Other Series

India and New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket action continues in the new year, and fans will witness some mouth-watering clashes in February 2020. Teams like India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia will be in action in February 2020. India’s tour of New Zealand 2020 will continue and so will South Africa vs England. Meanwhile, below you will find the list of cricket matches, mostly international fixtures, which will take place in February 2020. Indian Cricket Team Schedule & All Series in 2020: Complete Timetable With Date, Match Timings in IST & Tour Details Including ICC T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

India vs New Zealand will enter the ODI leg and then later the two teams will face-off in Tests series as well. Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for the first Test of the two-match series. South Africa will be busy hosting England and then Australia later. West Indies will travel to Sri Lanka to take part in ODI and T20I series.

Zimbabwe will Tour Bangladesh and will face the hosts across formats. Besides International cricket, T20 leagues will continue to part of your cricket dose with Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) being the latest addition. Check out the list of international cricket matches in February 2020.

Test Matches in February 2020

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test- February 07-11.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test- February 21-24.

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test- February 29-March 04.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test- February 22-26.

ODI Matches in February 2020

South Africa vs England 1st ODI- February 04.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI- February 05.

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI- February 07.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI- February 08.

South Africa vs England 3rd ODI- February 09.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI- February 11.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI- February 22.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI- February 26.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI- February 29.

T20I Matches in February 2020

New Zealand vs India 5th T20I- February 02.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I- February 12.

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I- February 14.

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I- February 16.

South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I- February 21.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I- February 23.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I- February 26.

The Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) will start from February 20. It will be the fifth edition of PSL, and you can check out its full schedule here. Apart from these matches, Hong Kong and Malaysia will face-off in five-match T20I series. Qatar, Maldives, UAE, Iran, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will take part in the ACC Western Region T20 tournament.