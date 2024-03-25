As the second round matches are underway we will be able to see the teams playing with more calm and composure. Match number 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Both CSK and GT won their first games of the season and their performance was something to talk about as both teams are assigned with new captains. CSK won their first game under Ruturaj Gaikwad and GT on the other hand stole the victory under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 7 in Chennai.

GT have a slight advantage over CSK as they have won three times out of five against the defending champions. CSK with their squad are looking confident with new players coming in taking charge for the defending champions. The same can be said for GT as well but they finished as runner-ups against CSK in the final. Which team will have an advantage over the other can only be known by a weather update and a pitch report. Scroll down to have a look. IPL 2024: Test of Wits Between New Captains Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad As Chennai Super Kings Host Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather in Chennai at the Time of CSK vs GT match (Source; Accuweather)

It is good news for all the cricketing as there are no chances of rain during the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match. The temperature will vary between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius. The people who will be turning up to watch the match live in the stadium will be feeling lucky as there are no chances of the rain.

M A Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Talking about the pitch in Chennai it is going to be a fresh pitch because it is the second game of the season to be played there. It is a challenging pitch for both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners will play a major role for both the teams. Whose spinners will perform will have higher chances of winning the match. The ball here tends to turn sharply which thus makes it difficult for the batsmen to play their shots comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).