It’s a battle of top vs bottom as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns in match 23 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28). It will be the first game in Delhi this season, and it would be interesting to see what the condition will offer. Enjoying a four-match winning streak, CSK will take the field with great confidence and would like to consolidate their top position. On the other hand, SRH have lost four of their first five games and would be raring to emerge victorious here. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 23.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The CSK all-rounder had a dream outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore in his last assignment, and he should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team. With the bat, Jadeja scored a quick-fire fifty against RCB before scalping three crucial wickets. Not to forget, what can Jadeja do with his fielding prowess? All these factors make the CSK star a potent captain of your Dream11 side.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

Another player who has been in phenomenal form this season is Rashid Khan. The SRH leg-spinner has been an absolute headache for batting line-ups as he tends to take regular wickets without conceding too many runs. With the Delhi track expected to favour the spinners, Rashid can trouble CSK’s middle-order.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, J Suchith, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

