In match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, last-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) face off against fifth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on May 13, 2023, Saturday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, both Delhi and Punjab are looking to enter the playoffs of IPL 2023. Although, their IPL 2023 campaign may be truly over but Delhi Capitals still have an outside chance of entering the playoffs of the IPL, provided if they manage to win all of their remaining matches. However, they also need to depend on the results of the other matches. Nevertheless, let us analyse Delhi’s journey so far. After having a disastrous start to their campaign, Delhi have finally got hold of the winning momentum. IPL 2023: ‘Never Thought That I Will Get Here’, Says Yuzvendra Chahal on Becoming Leading Wicket-Taker.

The 10th-placed side recently beat 2016 IPL finalists, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), to record their fourth win of the season and then again slumped to a defeat against the high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register their seventh loss. The match between Chennai and Delhi saw Delhi restricting Chennai to a modest total of 167 on the back of some superb bowling efforts from Delhi bowlers. Chasing 168, Chennai bowlers also did their natural tasks as they managed to contain Delhi to a score well under 150. For Delhi, no batter, except Rilee Rossouw (35) performed well with the bat.

With still of lots of games left to be played, for Punjab Kings, their hopes of reaching the playoffs remain alive as long as they do not lose any more matches. Having been placed in the eighth position after registering five wins and six losses, Punjab in their upcoming games will aim for a win as they look to crawl their way back up to the top four. Their last match ended in a losing cause when Kolkata Knight Riders handed them their sixth defeat of the season. Batting first, despite a fighting knock of 57 from captain Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab could manage only 179. When it came down to defending 180, Kolkata’s Jason Roy (38), Nitish Rana (51), and, Andre Russell (42) came good with the bat to take the game away from Punjab.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

30 matches have been played between Delhi and Punjab with both winning both equal number of times. IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is Perfect Replacement for Dwayne Bravo, Says Irfan Pathan.

DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Phil Salt (DC)

David Warner (DC)

Axar Patel (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Phil Salt vs Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan vs Axar Patel are two key mini battles to watch out for.

DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, in Delhi, on May 13 (Saturday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals Batter, Fined 10 Percent of Match Fee for Breach of Code of Conduct.

DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 in India.

DC vs PBKS Match Number 59 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

